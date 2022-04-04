Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Price Target Lowered to €115.00 at Barclays

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Barclays from €120.00 ($131.87) to €115.00 ($126.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LGRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,682. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38. Legrand has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

