Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $315.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LII. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.29.

Lennox International stock opened at $262.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.24. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $243.92 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

