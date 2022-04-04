Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $20.15

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $21.18. Leslie’s shares last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 10,455 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 78.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $205,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $214,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

