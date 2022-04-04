Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.