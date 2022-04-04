Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Sells $268,654.40 in Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $308,675.85.

On Monday, January 31st, Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.43. 116,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,344. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

