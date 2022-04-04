Levolution (LEVL) Market Cap Hits $9.46 Million

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $57,764.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

