LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up to $2.71

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.71, but opened at $2.87. LexinFintech shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 34,200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $533.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

