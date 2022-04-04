LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 234,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,734. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 256,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 531,888 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,649,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 262,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 493,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.