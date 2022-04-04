LHT (LHT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.00

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, LHT has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a total market capitalization of $120,295.43 and approximately $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006791 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

