Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 304,213 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LILA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 60.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 152,393 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 110,746 shares in the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

