Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE:LSI traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.63. The company had a trading volume of 397,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $87.06 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

