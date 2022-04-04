Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

NYSE LSI opened at $144.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $87.06 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

