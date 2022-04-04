Lightning Price Tops $0.0901 (LIGHT)

Lightning (LIGHT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Lightning has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Lightning has a market capitalization of $5.79 million and $21,178.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00108276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

Lightning (CRYPTO:LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

