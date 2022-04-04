Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 103,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,409,551 shares.The stock last traded at $33.35 and had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.13.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.