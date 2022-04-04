Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) COO Michael M. Mccann Acquires 1,545 Shares

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Mccann purchased 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $11,062.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Limbach stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 25.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

