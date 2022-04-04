LINK 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.95 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, LINK has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. One LINK coin can currently be bought for $162.41 or 0.00354585 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $970.54 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

