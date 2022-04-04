Liquity (LQTY) Price Hits $2.88 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $52.89 million and $1.10 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.88 or 0.00006288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.26 or 0.07488408 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,685.58 or 0.99791835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,372,616 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

