Litecoin Cash Trading Down 5.3% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $735.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.25 or 0.99810590 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1,036.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 754,414,044 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

