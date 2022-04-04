Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Capitalization Achieves $109,875.37

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $109,875.37 and approximately $13.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,315.92 or 0.99777058 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00066763 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

