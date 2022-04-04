LiteCoin Ultra Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $2,361.86 and approximately $9.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82,386.80 or 1.79869998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.