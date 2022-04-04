loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.80 to $3.90. The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.01. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. loanDepot shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,915 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LDI. Barclays reduced their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 242,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $910,318.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,258,477 shares of company stock worth $4,610,817 and have sold 225,000 shares worth $963,000.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

