Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Exchanges

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $674,852.57 and approximately $398,172.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 87.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,365,252 coins and its circulating supply is 23,289,826 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

