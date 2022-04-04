Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

LOCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

