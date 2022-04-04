Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOGI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $71.44 on Monday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Logitech International by 83.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,674,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

