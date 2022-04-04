Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

Get Lonking alerts:

Lonking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.