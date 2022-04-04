Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,202 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $104,958.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $24,906.69.

MGPI stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGPI shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 62.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

