Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $660,958.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.51 or 0.07519357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.31 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

