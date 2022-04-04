LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 636,394 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 283.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 7,212.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 9,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

