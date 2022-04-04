LSV Asset Management Acquires 425,400 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 162.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 4,121,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 143.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 1,792,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $12,936,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $11,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASE Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

NYSE ASX opened at $7.04 on Monday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

