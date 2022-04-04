LSV Asset Management Acquires 91,614 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,614 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.86% of Horizon Bancorp worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $822.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

