LSV Asset Management Buys 115,705 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.49% of PCB Bancorp worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PCB opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chung purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,170 shares of company stock worth $726,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

