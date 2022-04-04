LSV Asset Management Buys 14,000 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.38% of Bel Fuse worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on BELFB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

