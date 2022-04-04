LSV Asset Management Buys 43,794 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.88% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.64 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

