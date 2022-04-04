LSV Asset Management Buys 61,176 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,176 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,133,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,692 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $82.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

