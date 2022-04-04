LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after buying an additional 233,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

