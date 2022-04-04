LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.17% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 55.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,494,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 204,843 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

