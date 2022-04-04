LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.17% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 100.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:QUAD opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

