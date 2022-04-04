LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.56% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

DCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

