LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after acquiring an additional 890,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 87,087 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

