LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PRDO opened at $11.67 on Monday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,008 shares of company stock worth $503,394 over the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

