LSV Asset Management Has $3.83 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,441 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Hercules Capital worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after purchasing an additional 170,156 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

