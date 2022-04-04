LSV Asset Management Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,315 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.35% of Zumiez worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $38.59 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $768.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.