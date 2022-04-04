LSV Asset Management Has $3.95 Million Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160,783 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
IVR stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.47%.
IVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
