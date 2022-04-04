LSV Asset Management Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.12% of Sierra Bancorp worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $380.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.09. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.08.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

