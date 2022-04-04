LSV Asset Management Has $5.17 Million Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,075 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.94% of Mercantile Bank worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MBWM opened at $35.32 on Monday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

