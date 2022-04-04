LSV Asset Management Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.22% of Worthington Industries worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

