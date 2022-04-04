LSV Asset Management Has $6.35 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.31% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $6,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 81,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $35.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

