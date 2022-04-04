LSV Asset Management Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 281.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.01% of TCG BDC worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TCG BDC by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 52,870 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

CGBD opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.87. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 47.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGBD. Oppenheimer began coverage on TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

