LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.57% of Kearny Financial worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KRNY opened at $12.80 on Monday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

