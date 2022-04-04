LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.07% of Miller Industries worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 761,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,334 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLR opened at $28.08 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $320.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Miller Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

